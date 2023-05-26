‘Bloodhounds’ Trailer Reveals Thrilling Fight Scenes in Netflix’s Latest Korean Series

Upworthy

Two rookie boxers find themselves facing off against a whole underworld of ruthless gangsters in the first trailer for Netflix’s latest high-octane action series, Bloodhounds. (See the trailer below) The series stars Woo Do-hwan (The Divine Fury, The King: Eternal Monarch) and Lee Sang-yi (Once…

