Ed Ames as Mingo and Darby Hinton as Israel Boone in 1966 Ed Ames, whose long career included hit recordings, TV stardom, and Broadway roles, died May 21 in Los Angeles at 95. No cause was given. Ames began his career in the 1950s as part of the singing Ames Brothers quartet, joining with his…



