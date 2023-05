Target's stock value is taking a hit, leaving shareholders in the lurch as controversy continues to swirl over its Pride merchandising plans, as first reported by Fox News Digital. Shares slipped another 1.6% on Thursday and have dropped more than 12.6% since the furor erupted a week ago…



#target #pride #foxnewsdigital #foxbusinesstotarget #gaypride #abprallen #erikcarnell #satanist #satan #carnell