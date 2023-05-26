Downing Street locked down and man arrested after car crashes into gates
Number 10 is in lockdown after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street. Armed officers arrested a man on suspicion of ...
A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the Downing Street gates in London. The Police said that he was held on suspicion..
