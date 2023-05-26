People really don't want Elon Musk, a guy whose cars have caught fire and rockets have exploded, to put chips in their brains

Elon Musk. LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Elon Musk's Neuralink said it's been given the green light to test brain implants on humans. Recruitment's not open yet, but people on the internet say they want nothing to do with it. Much of the backlash is coming from an apparent distrust of…



#elonmusk #elonmuskneuralink #neuralink #nope #skynet #twitter #mars #boringcompany #washingtondc #kikilove1111