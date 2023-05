Sebastian Maniscalco says "stand-up comedy is thriving" amid writers strike

Sebastian Maniscalco is changing the Italian American stereotypes in movies with his new comedy About My Father. The stand-up comic co-wrote and stars in the new family comedy, which is loosely based on his own life. Drawing on his own experiences as a second-generation Italian American, his…



#sebastianmaniscalco #italian #aboutmyfather #italianamerican #robertdeniro #italians #austenearl #newsweekhours #comedystore #deniro