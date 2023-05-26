Spring flood risks highlight lack of insurance for Canadian homeowners, experts say

As the spring season brings higher flood risk to Canadians, as seen in British Columbia recently, experts say many homeowners remain without adequate insurance to cover extreme weather’s damage to their homes. “I would say that Canadians in general are not truly aware of the risks that their homes…



#canadians #britishcolumbia #michellelaidlaw #cooperatorsgroupltds #victoradesanya #dbrsmorningstar #ibc #alberta #storm #nadjadreff