Earth, Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey Remembers Sheldon Reynolds: ‘A Genuinely Kind and Loving Person’

Ex-Earth, Wind & Fire and the Commodores band member Sheldon Reynolds is being remembered by former collaborators as a fine guitarist, singer and songwriter, and an even better person.Reynolds died Tuesday (March 23) at the age of 63. “This news of Sheldon Reynolds transition is very sad for all…



#exearth #windfire #commodores #sheldonreynolds #reynolds #reese #philipjbailey #philipbaileyewf #cincinnati #milliejackson