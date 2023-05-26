Ron DeSantis Says He Won’t ‘Let the B*stards’ Grind Him or His Wife Down After Politico ‘Character Assassination’
Published
2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis told Newsmax host Eric Bolling that he wouldn’t “let the b*stards” grind him or his wife down after Politico published an “absolutely disgusting” article on Casey DeSantis. During an interview with DeSantis on Newsmax’s The Balance, Bolling asked…
#rondesantis #newsmax #ericbolling #politico #desantis #florida #caseydesantisproblem #rogerstone #ladymacbeth #mediaite