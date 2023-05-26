Celine Dion cancels tour dates as health issues persist

ViewSinger Celine Dion informed fans Friday she is canceling the rest of her international tour as she continues to be treated for a “diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing.”
The European tour was scheduled to run from Aug. 26 through April 22, 2024. She was slated to perform in 24...
ViewSinger Celine Dion informed fans Friday she is canceling the rest of her international tour as she continues to be treated for a “diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing.”