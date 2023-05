SEVILLE, Spain — Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez won’t be on the ballot when Spaniards vote in local elections Sunday — but he might as well be. Everyone in the country sees this weekend’s municipal votes as a dress rehearsal for the national election, which has to be held by the end of the…



#seville #spain #pedrosánchez #spaniards #socialist #antoniomuñoz #sánchez #politico #andalusia #muñoz