Kentucky man wins $1 million lottery ticket during emergency fuel stop

A Kentucky man made an emergency stop at a gas station with just $40 in his pocket. Spending all his cash, he left with $20 worth of fuel in his tank and over half a million in hand. Michael Schlemmer of Corbin, Kentucky, spent $20 on a winning "$1,000,000 Luck" scratch-off card from Kentucky…



#kentucky #michaelschlemmer #corbin #kentuckylottery #convenientfoodmart #ushighway #kentuckian #schlemmer #lottery #kentuckians