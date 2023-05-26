New British Cycling rules bar transgender women from competing in elite female events

Riders who were assigned male at birth will be prevented from racing in British Cycling’s elite female events under a new transgender and non-binary participation policy published by the governing body on Friday. New rules for competitive events, due to be implemented this year, will see racing…



#britishcyclings #nigeljones #britishcycling #uci #austinkillips #tourofgila #newmexico #worldaquatics #emilybridges #jondutton