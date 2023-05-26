What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome? Celine Dion Cancels Tour Over Rare Muscular Disorder

Celine Dion announced Friday she has canceled her upcoming world tour as the five-time Grammy Award winning singer tries to “build back strength” following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, a rare muscular disorder affecting less than 5,000 people in the U.S., but with no known cure. Dion,…



