‘The Machine’ Review: Bert Kreischer Leads Obnoxious But Quick-Witted & Increasingly Funny Action Romp

The Machine is loud, gross, obnoxious and overbearing. It’s also disarming, quick-witted, fast moving and becomes increasingly funny as it ends up in, of all places, Russia for its payoff scenes. Presided over, if that is the right term, by the irrepressible Bert Kreischer, the big-gutted comedian…



#bertkreischer #machine #florida #kreischer #robertmaaser #robertshaws #peteratencio #keypeele #markhamill