Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action 'the Little Mermaid.' The Little Mermaid grossed $10.3 million in previews at the North American box office as the long Memorial Day weekend commenced. That’s one of the best showings ever for the holiday. Disney’s live-action Aladdin holds the record…



#arielin #disney #littlemermaid #northamerican #aladdin #robmarshall #hallebailey #melissamccarthy #princeeric #jonahhauerking