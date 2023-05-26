Students given Winnie-the-Pooh book with tips to survive mass shooting

Students given Winnie-the-Pooh book with tips to survive mass shooting

Newsy

Published

ViewParents in Texas have expressed concern after their young children came home from school with a book that shows Winnie-the-Pooh learning the same tips the FBI gives to survive a mass shooting. 

The book's cover features an image of the classic Winne-the-Pooh character and the title, "Stay Safe."

"If there is danger,...

Full Article