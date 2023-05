Russian forces struck a clinic in Dnipro, in central Ukraine, killing one person and wounding 16 others, including two children, Ukrainian officials said on Friday. Footage from Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak showed building in flames and fire fighters trying to extinguish the fire.…



