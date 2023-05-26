Judge to sentence 2 Oath Keepers members after group's founder received 18 years in prison

Two members of the Oath Keepers who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation will be sentenced Friday, a day after the far-right extremist group’s founder received an 18-year prison term for seditious conspiracy and other charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. U.S. District Judge Amit…



#oathkeepers #capitol #amitmehta #army #jessicawatkins #kennethharrelson #stewartrhodes #harrelson #florida #kellymeggs