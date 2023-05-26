Marcus Stroman Takes Shots at Mets ‘Trash Fanbase’ for Calling Him Slurs For Taunting His Former Team Mid-Game

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP There was no love lost when pitcher Marcus Stroman left the New York Mets and joined the Chicago Cubs in December 2021. Stroman was at the center of another controversy after he was seen taunting his former team’s dugout in the middle of a dominant performance against them…



