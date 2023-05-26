Target boycott over LGBTQ+ products is

Target boycott over LGBTQ+ products is "literally terrorism": Economist

Upworthy

Published

Backlash and calls from conservatives to boycott Target over Pride-themed products, including reported threats to store employees, is "literally terrorism," an economist said on Thursday. Target was prompted to remove its Pride-themed products after threats were reportedly made to store employees…

#target #kaylacastaneda #south #budlight #dylanmulvaney #justinwolfers #universityofmichigan #11thhour #msnbc #briancornell

Full Article