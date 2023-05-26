Embattled ITV Presenter Phillip Schofield Dropped by Agency YMU Following ‘This Morning’ Exit

UPDATED: ITV presenter Phillip Schofield has been dropped by his agents at YMU Group. The parting of ways with YMU comes as Schofield confirmed to the Daily Mail that he had an affair with a younger male staffer at ITV while he was still married. (The presenter came out as gay in February 2020 and…



