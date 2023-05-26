ConocoPhillips to exercise pre-emptive right, will buy rest of Surmont oil sands project
ConocoPhillips COP-N says it will exercise its right of first refusal and purchase TotalEnergies’ TTE-N 50 per cent stake in the Surmont oil sands project for $4-billion. The Houston-based oil company is currently the operator and the 50 per cent owner of the in situ oil sands asset near Fort…
