A California man who claimed the record-breaking $2 billion Powerball lottery jackpot last year may be headed to court to defend his winnings. Edwin Castro was served legal papers at his home in Hollywood Hills this week, notifying him of a pending lawsuit, the U.S. Sun reported. The suit, filed…



#edwincastro #hollywoodhills #ussun #losangelescounty #joserivera #rivera #romero #briankramer #daviddepaoli #joeservicecenter