A former public relations firm for Twitter sued the social media company on Friday, saying it has not paid its bills since Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout. Joele Frank said Twitter owes $830,498, comprising six unpaid invoices, plus costs for a subpoena in Twitter’s lawsuit to force Musk to…



#elonmusks #joelefrank #twitter #xcorp #manhattan #delaware #paragagrawal #teslainc #jfassociates #newyorkcounty