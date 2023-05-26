Big Boi Throws the First Pitch for Atlanta Braves on Outkast Night

It was Outkast Night at Truist Park on Thursday night (May 25), as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies. Beyond commemorative bobbleheads and themed food items, Outkast’s Big Boi himself was there to throw out the first pitch. In a video shared to social media, the Savannah,…



#outkastnight #truistpark #atlantabraves #philadelphiaphillies #savannah #georgia #braves #firstpitchmechanics #robfriedman #brandongaudin