Beyoncé‘s Renaissance tour made its way to Paris, France, on Friday night (May 26), and the crowd was jam-packed with stars. Selena Gomez, Kris Jenner, Lenny Kravitz, Natalie Portman and Pharrell Williams were all spotted in attendance, according to Twitter photos shared by Pop Tingz. Selena…



#beyoncésrenaissance #selenagomez #krisjenner #lennykravitz #natalieportman #pharrellwilliams #twitter #beyoncé #beyslionking #mypower