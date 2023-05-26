‘The Little Mermaid': The 13 Biggest Differences Between the Live-Action and Animated Versions

“The Little Mermaid” is back. And this time the beloved Disney classic, originally released in 1989 and heralding a new golden age of animated features for the company, is being brought to life via a combination of live-action photography and computer-generated imagery. It still loosely conforms…



#littlemermaid #disney #ronclements #johnmusker #hallebailey #kingtriton #javierbardem #princeeric #jonahhauerking #faustian