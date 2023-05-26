Jill Biden to promote empowerment for women, youth on trip to Mideast, North Africa, Europe

Jill Biden will promote empowerment for women and young people, and attend Jordan’s royal wedding, during an upcoming trip to the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. The first lady was scheduled to depart Wednesday on a six-day trip that will also take her to Egypt, Morocco and Portugal. Her…



#jillbiden #middleeast #northafrica #egypt #morocco #portugal #namibia #kenya #vanessavaldivia #valdivia