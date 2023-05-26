Florida's book bans lead a wave of crackdowns in conservative states

Florida's book bans lead a wave of crackdowns in conservative states

Newsy

Published

ViewFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis is highlighting recent measures to ban or restrict books in Florida schools, actions which have inspired a wave of similar restrictions in conservative states nationwide.

The challenges to books are a central cultural issue for DeSantis, who announced Wednesday that he would seek the Republican...

Full Article