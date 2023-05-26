Florida's book bans lead a wave of crackdowns in conservative states

ViewFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis is highlighting recent measures to ban or restrict books in Florida schools, actions which have inspired a wave of similar restrictions in conservative states nationwide.
The challenges to books are a central cultural issue for DeSantis, who announced Wednesday that he would seek the Republican...
ViewFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis is highlighting recent measures to ban or restrict books in Florida schools, actions which have inspired a wave of similar restrictions in conservative states nationwide.