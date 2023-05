Marlene Clark, Actress in ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘Ganja & Hess,’ Dies at 85

Marlene Clark, the statuesque actress who portrayed Lamont’s fiancée on Sanford and Son and stood out in such 1970s’ films as Ganja & Hess, Switchblade Sisters and Slaughter, has died. She was 85. Clark died May 18 in her home in Los Angeles, her family announced. No cause of death was revealed.…



#marleneclark #ganjahess #switchbladesisters #reptilian #rogercormansnight #cobrawoman #beastmustdie1974 #larryhagman #beware #johnsaxons