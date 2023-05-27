‘DeSantis Is Trapped’: Former GOP Congressman Maps Out the ‘Almost Impossible Road’ the Governor Faces in 2024

Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in quite the bind in his challenge to former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. DeSantis declared his candidacy on Wednesday in a glitch-ridden announcement on Twitter Spaces. Trump has been hammering DeSantis in…



#joewalsh #florida #rondesantis #donaldtrump #desantis #twitterspaces #trump #johnking #jacksmith #mapsout