John Stamos was a big Disney fan. But he felt there was something wrong with that – until he met Ryan Gosling at a dinner party. Stamos talked about the moment on Keke Palmer’s Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. The host is herself a big Disney fan, so she felt his vibe. The actor confessed that…



#johnstamos #disney #ryangosling #kekepalmersbaby #mickeymouse #disneyland