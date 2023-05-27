Short sellers who bet against Nvidia lost $2.2 billion in a single day amid the chip maker's stellar rally

None Traders betting against Nvidia lost $2.2 billion on Thursday, according to financial data firm S3 Partners. • None The chipmaker's stock saw a scorching rally this week after it reported glowing forecasts that beat Wall Street estimates. • None Nvidia is by far the most loss-making short…



#nvidia #s3partners #santaclara #tesla #apple #generativeai #goldmansachs #toshiyahari #jpmorgan