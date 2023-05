Electric vehicles, with their need for lots of expensive batteries, have often trended towards luxury. Electric cars from Porsche, Mercedes, and Audi have all hit the market in recent years. BMW has come out with its own electric cars like the iX and i4 and now the new i7, a battery-powered take…



#porsche #mercedes #audi #bmw #eqs #lucidair #760ixdrive #mercedesbenz #oliverzipse #7series