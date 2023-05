The US government could start to run out of money if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling by the end of the month. DW looks at the wider impact of a possible debt default. What is the US debt ceiling and why does it matter? The United States Congress first introduced the debt ceiling — the…



#dw #publicdebtacts #treasurydepartment #democrats #republicans #treasury #janetyellen #ustreasury #kevinmccarthy #republicanparty