There's a record $5.3 trillion in cash on the sidelines as investors get more bearish on stocks. Here's why that could mean big gains ahead
Investors can't stop piling up cash, with assets in money market funds ballooning to a record $5.3 trillion. • The surge in cash comes amid a combo of high interest rates and depressed investor sentiment towards the stock market. • But that massive pile of cash could be the fuel needed to drive…
#bankofamerica #lehmanbrothers #aaii #fundstrattomlee #firstrepublicanbank #pacwestbancorp #goldmansachs #carsongroup #ryandetrick