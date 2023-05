What’s the dress code of Summer 2023? Call it TikTok-approved coastal cowgirl aesthetic. Or, in other words, the Taylor Swift look. With the superstar entertainer pulling in record-breaking crowds for “The Eras Tour,” retailers across the country are marketing to “Swifties,” aggressively and…



#erastour #taylorjohnson #thankyou #taylorswift #hazelolive #francescas #leanneneale #houston #altardstate #ticketmaster