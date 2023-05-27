Ukraine claims that Russia plans to fake a major nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia power plant and force a ceasefire

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on May 1, 2022. ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images Ukraine claims Russia is planning to stage an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. They said an accident would require a ceasefire, allowing Russia to prepare for Ukraine's counteroffensive. The…



#andreyborodulinafp #gettyimagesukraine #ukraine #znpp #russian #russians #aljazeera #oleksiydanilov