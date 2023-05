Henry Kissinger is 100, but his legacy is still shaping how US foreign policy works

Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state, speaks virtually during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on November 15, 2022. | Bryan van der Beek/Bloomberg via Getty Images How Kissinger centralized White House power, went corporate, and never apologized. I was sitting on the…



#henrykissinger #singapore #bryanvander #beek #yaleclubs #manhattan #happybirthday #richardnixon #henrykissingers #newyorkfed