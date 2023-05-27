The rise and fall of Birchbox, the once-buzzy startup valued at nearly $500 million that's just been sold for the second time in 2 years

Birchbox was acquired 10 years after launch for just $45 million. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Birchbox pioneered the monthly beauty subscription box and was once valued at nearly $500 million. But after some financial setbacks, Birchbox was acquired 10 years after launch for just $45 million.…



#femtechealth #femtec #retentionbrands #katiabeauchamp #hayleybarna #newyorkcity #cindyord #nars #netflix #zappos