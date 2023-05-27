Charles Hoskinson: Cardano (ADA) is Substantially More Decentralized Than All Cryptocurrencies

Charles Hoskinson: Cardano (ADA) is Substantially More Decentralized Than All Cryptocurrencies

Upworthy

Published

With transition to Voltaire, CIP-1694 is expected to lay down the foundations for decentralized decision-making.

#voltaire #cip1694

Full Article