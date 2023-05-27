Charles Hoskinson: Cardano (ADA) is Substantially More Decentralized Than All Cryptocurrencies
Published
With transition to Voltaire, CIP-1694 is expected to lay down the foundations for decentralized decision-making.
#voltaire #cip1694
Published
With transition to Voltaire, CIP-1694 is expected to lay down the foundations for decentralized decision-making.
#voltaire #cip1694
In a recent YouTube video, Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson said that the project’s decentralization would act as a..
In the world of cryptocurrencies, security, and trust are paramount. This week’s Ledger ‘backdoor‘ controversy has raised..