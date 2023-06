Justin Trudeau Championing "2SLGBTQI+" Rights When we first happened upon the below clip of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking in a town hall event at the University of Winnipeg earlier in the week, we thought it must be parody footage. After all, what rational and serious individual…



#rights #justintrudeau #universityofwinnipeg #portlandia #budlight #alphabetsoup #microsoftwindows #spirit #twospirited #makeuphttpstco