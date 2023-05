What’s it going to take for “Better Call Saul” to finally win an Emmy? As we all know, this is the absolute last opportunity for the show to score a prize — any prize. Thanks to AMC’s decision to split the show’s final season into two halves, we still have the show’s final six episodes for your…



#amc #bobodenkirk #emmy #rheaseehorn #vincegilliganiverse #carolburnett #marion #saulgoodman #genetakavic #vincegilligan