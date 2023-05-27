Ken Paxton: Texas House votes to impeach Trump ally
Ken Paxton, Texas' attorney general, is now suspended from office pending a trial in the state Senate.Full Article
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing calls of impeachment from his own party. The GOP controlled House plans to vote..
Ken Paxton, a Donald Trump ally, is now suspended from office, pending a trial in the state Senate.