President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached a "tentative deal" on raising the US debt ceiling, according to sources in Washington.Full Article
Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy reach 'tentative deal' on raising US debt ceiling - sources
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Debt ceiling negotiations are close but still stuck on tough issues
Rumble
Debt ceiling negotiations are reaching a critical stage as Congress has less than nine days to raise the nation's debt..
-
Biden, McCarthy reach tentative debt ceiling deal
Deutsche Welle
-
Biden, McCarthy reach tentative debt ceiling deal — reports
Deutsche Welle
-
Biden and McCarthy agree to talk on debt crisis, House Speaker says negotiators ‘closer to an agreement’ but no deal yet
Upworthy
-
Rep. McHenry: ‘Big, thorny issues remain’ in debt ceiling talks
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
In Debt-Ceiling Talks, Biden, Republicans Signal a Deal Could Be Near
Upworthy
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke to members of the news media Saturday on Capitol Hill. WASHINGTON—Negotiations to raise the..
-
Ticker: Debt crisis negotiators are ‘closer to an agreement,’ but no deal yet
Upworthy
-
Top negotiators race to complete debt ceiling deal this weekend
Upworthy
-
GOP negotiators are 'closer to an agreement' on debt limit, but no deal yet, McCarthy says
Upworthy
-
U.S. debt-ceiling talks see ‘progress,’ House Speaker McCarthy says
Upworthy