You can easily hear the impact of Tina Turner in the music of Yola, one of the greatest singers of our generation. But it goes far beyond any basic level of influence for this British-bred, now Nashville-based powerhouse. Before becoming a recording artist and Grammy nominee, back in her native…



#tinaturner #yola #nashville #grammy #turner #variety #tina #rb #queenofrocknroll #sisterrosettatharpe