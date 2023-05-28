Debt Ceiling Deal Between White House And GOP Reached In Principle
Published
Debt Ceiling Deal Between White House And GOP Reached In Principle The White House and GOP negotiators have reached an agreement in principle to raise the US debt ceiling, averting a default. The deal raises the debt limit and keeps non-defense spending 'near flat' for two years, while cutting and…
#nytimes #republicans #democrats #freedomcaucus #congressional #treasury #janetyellen #kevinmccarthy #obligatory #shalandayoung