Trade ministers of 14 countries in the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) talks "substantially completed" a deal to make supply chains more resilient and secure, the Commerce Department said on Saturday, marking the first tangible results of the year-long negotiations. U.S. Commerce…



