Analysis-Why a US debt deal may only provide short-term relief for markets

Good news of a tentative deal for the U.S. debt ceiling impasse may quickly turn out to be bad news for financial markets. U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Saturday reached a tentative deal to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling,…



#kevinmccarthy #amosahota #usfederalreserve #ustreasury #treasury #jpmorgan #thierrywizman #macquarie #alexlennard #mikewilson